Carbondale shooter sentenced to 8 years

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- A Belleville man has been sentenced to eight years in prison after firing a gun into a crowd of people in Carbondale.

Jeremy I. Spivey, 30, of Belleville, was sentenced Thursday in Jackson County Court. He had previously pleaded guilty to aggravated discharge of a firearm in November.

On October 21, 2017, investigators say Spivey fired a handgun several times near a business in the 200 block of West Main Street. A Carbondale officer who was on foot patrol in the area returned fire, striking Spivey twice.

Spivey was taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale then later transferred to a St. Louis hospital.

Witnesses told police that Spivey had gotten into an argument with a man in a vehicle, pulled out a handgun, and began firing at him. The vehicle took off. The handgun was found at the scene.

Illinois State Police, the Carbondale Police Department, and the Illinois State Police Division of Forensic Services handled the investigation.

