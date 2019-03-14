Carbondale man indicted for reckless homicide

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- A Jackson County man has been charged in connection with an August 2018 traffic accident that killed a five-year-old boy.

Gary L. Starks, 56, of Carbondale, was indicted by a grand jury for reckless homicide. Authorities say Starks was speeding, driving far above the 30 mile per hour posted limit, when he struck a five-year-old who was crossing North Wall Street near Attucks Park.

Reckless Homicide with a Motor Vehicle is a Class 3 felony. Starks is currently being held at the Jackson County Jail on $100,000 bond.

He is scheduled to make a first appearance in court on Friday.

