Illinois police see rise in crashes with parked squad cars - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois police see rise in crashes with parked squad cars

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois State Police are seeing a spike in crashes involving parked squad cars and passing vehicles, despite a law that was enacted nearly 20 years ago to make roads safer for emergency responders.
  
The Chicago Tribune reports that state police have seen at least a dozen such crashes so far this year, which is more than last year's total.
  
Police say most of the crashes occurred when it was dark. Injuries were reported in nine cases, while a January crash resulted in the death of a trooper.
  
Sgt. Delila Garcia says it's unclear what's behind the spike. She says driving too fast or driving under the influence could be factors.
  
State law requires motorists to slow down and move over when there's a stopped vehicle with flashing or hazard lights.
  
___
  
Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Ban on tobacco sales to minors goes to Illinois governor

    Ban on tobacco sales to minors goes to Illinois governor

    Thursday, March 14 2019 4:59 PM EDT2019-03-14 20:59:30 GMT

    SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - A prohibition on tobacco sales to those under 21 is now under Gov. J.B. Pritzker's consideration.

    SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - A prohibition on tobacco sales to those under 21 is now under Gov. J.B. Pritzker's consideration.

  • Illinois police see rise in crashes with parked squad cars

    Illinois police see rise in crashes with parked squad cars

    Thursday, March 14 2019 4:53 PM EDT2019-03-14 20:53:27 GMT

    CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois State Police are seeing a spike in crashes involving parked squad cars and passing vehicles, despite a law that was enacted nearly 20 years ago to make roads safer for emergency responders. 

    CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois State Police are seeing a spike in crashes involving parked squad cars and passing vehicles, despite a law that was enacted nearly 20 years ago to make roads safer for emergency responders. 

  • McCracken County declares State of Emergency

    McCracken County declares State of Emergency

    Thursday, March 14 2019 2:24 PM EDT2019-03-14 18:24:42 GMT

    MCCRACKEN CO., Ky. -- The McCracken County Judge Executive's Office has declared a State of Emergency following a tornado Thursday morning.

    MCCRACKEN CO., Ky. -- The McCracken County Judge Executive's Office has declared a State of Emergency following a tornado Thursday morning.

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.