Father of Waffle House shooting suspect faces weapons charge

PEKIN, Ill. (AP) - The father of a man accused of killing four people at a Tennessee Waffle House is facing a weapons charge in Illinois.

Jeffrey Reinking was charged in Tazewell County Circuit Court on Thursday with unlawful delivery of a firearm.

Travis Reinking has been held without bond since the April 22 attack in Nashville. Authorities say Reinking was wearing only a green jacket when he opened fire at the Waffle House with an assault-style rifle. Police credit a quick-thinking restaurant patron with wrestling the rifle away from the gunman and likely preventing more deaths.

Jeffrey Reinking is accused of knowingly giving an AR-15 rifle to his 30-year-old son despite his having been a patient in the mental health unit of Methodist Medical Center of Illinois in Peoria.

Reinking has posted bond and is scheduled for an April 25 arraignment. Telephone calls to his lawyer wasn't immediately returned.

