Lori Loughlin's arrest makes for unlikely drama for Hallmark

By LYNN ELBER

AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Hallmark Channel is known for holidays and shows with happy endings.

But the arrest of actress Lori Loughlin in a college admissions bribery scheme has created a challenge for the family-friendly cable channel. Loughlin's career and the channel are deeply intertwined.

She's among the so-called "Christmas queens" who topline a slate of popular holiday movies. Loughlin also stars in Hallmark's ongoing "Garage Sale Mysteries" movies and the series "When Calls the Heart."

Market strategist Laura Ries says it's an open question of whether audiences can separate Loughlin from the characters she plays.

Hallmark says it's "monitoring developments."

Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, are among dozens of parents accused of securing their children's college admission with bribes and falsified exams. Their lawyer has declined comment.

