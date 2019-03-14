McCracken County declares State of Emergency

MCCRACKEN CO., Ky. -- The McCracken County Judge Executive's Office has declared a State of Emergency following a tornado Thursday morning.

Kentucky State Police say approximately five square miles of western McCracken County were affected, including the Mt. Zion Preschool Center on Blandville Road. Police say forty students were in the preschool at the time of the tornado. No students or teachers were injured.

First responders are checking homes in the area and assessing damage. So far, only one non-life threatening injury has been reported.

Several roads are closed due to debris and downed power lines. Those roads are HWY 62 east of McKendree Church Road, and HWY 286 east of McKendree Church Road. Traffic is being diverted across McKendree Church Road to US HWY 60. Westbound traffic on Blandville Road is being diverted to Fisher Road and then to US HWY 60. Police are asking the public to stay clear of any downed power lines.

The American Red Cross is operating an evacuation center at Broadway United Methodist Church for residents affected by the storm. The center will assist with immediate needs and provide information.

Residents with damage to report may call Emergency Management at (270) 448-1530.