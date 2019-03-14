Kentucky legislative leaders agree to borrow $75 million - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky legislative leaders agree to borrow $75 million

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's legislative leaders have agreed to borrow $75 million to fix up the park system and bolster its efforts to attract businesses to the state.

House bill 268 would borrow $50 million for the park system and $25 million for economic development. It would cost taxpayers $3.1 million in payments next year, money that would come from the state's $130 million in reserves.

The House and Senate are scheduled to vote on the proposal by midnight on Thursday.

The deal comes one day after lawmakers voted to reduce revenue by $105 million a year to give a tax break to locally-owned banks and exempt some nonprofits from sales taxes. House lawmakers are also considering letting some entities leave the pension system while paying less than what they owe.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.