14-year-old boy charged in 13-year-old boy's fatal shooting

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police say a 14-year-old boy faces felony charges in the accidental shooting of a 13-year-old boy.

Police say the boy was charged Wednesday with involuntary manslaughter and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Police say the boy was playing with a gun Saturday afternoon when it went off and struck the 13-year-old boy. The Cook County medical examiner's office identified the boy who was killed as Deon Williams, who was pronounced dead at Comer Children's Hospital.

The shooting happened in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

Police say the boy surrendered Wednesday morning. He has not been identified.

