Someone bought Missouri Lotto ticket worth $1.9M in Troy - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Someone bought Missouri Lotto ticket worth $1.9M in Troy

Posted: Updated:

TROY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri Lottery is looking for someone who purchased a Lotto ticket worth $1.9 million at a convenience store in Troy.

Lottery officials say the ticket matched all six numbers in the Wednesday drawing - 10, 12, 19, 33, 37 and 42. It was purchased at FastLane in the eastern Missouri town.

Lottery Executive Director May Scheve Reardon says the winner should sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until she or he is able to take it to a lottery office in St. Louis, Kansas City, Jefferson City or Springfield.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the prize - in this case, Sept. 9.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.