Toyota investing $750M at 5 US plants, creating 600 jobs

BUFFALO, W.Va. (AP) - Toyota Motor Corp. says it is investing an additional $750 million at five U.S. plants that will bring nearly 600 new jobs.

The Japanese automaker announced the latest expansion of its U.S. presence Thursday, bringing to nearly $13 billion the amount it will spend by 2021.

The new investments are at facilities in Alabama, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee and West Virginia. Those facilities were part of a 2017 announcement for a $374 million investment to support production of its first American-made hybrid powertrain.

The company's Georgetown, Kentucky, plant will produce hybrid versions of Lexus ES 300 sedans starting in May and the RAV4 SUV starting in January 2020. Both vehicles are now made in Canada and Japan

Toyota also is spending $62 million to boost production at its Troy, Missouri, facility.

