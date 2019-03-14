Heavy rain causes rivers to rise, road closures in Missouri - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Heavy rain causes rivers to rise, road closures in Missouri

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Heavy rains have caused rivers and creeks to rise across much of Missouri, flooding thousands of acres of agricultural land and closing several roads.

The Missouri Department of Transportation's traveler map shows road closures at dozens of locations, mainly in northwest and southern Missouri.

The National Weather Service forecast says towns ranging from Hannibal to Clarksville to Cape Girardeau are expected to reach moderate flood levels over the next week.

The Missouri River is already slightly above flood stage at several locations, including Waverly and Hermann, and expected to rise a few more feet into next week. Smaller rivers across the state also are spilling over their banks.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.