'A Night at the Races' returns for local Rotary club

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- The Jackson-Williamson Counties Sunset Rotary is gearing up for a big fundraiser. 'A Night at the Races' returns Saturday, March 30.

The event is being held at the Knights of Columbus building in Murphysboro and starts at 5:30 p.m. You can learn more about it here.

The club uses money from fundraisers like this one to support southern Illinois groups as well as those overseas.

    Thursday, March 14 2019 9:27 AM EDT2019-03-14 13:27:06 GMT
