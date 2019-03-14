Troubled St. Louis charter school to close after school year - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Troubled St. Louis charter school to close after school year

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis charter school that falsified its attendance records will close at the end of the school year.

The closing of St. Louis College Prep comes after State Auditor Nicole Galloway opened an investigation earlier this year. That came after an internal school review uncovered the falsified attendance numbers, which reduced state funding. The school's founder and executive director, Michael Malone, resigned in November.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the school has some of the lowest test scores among St. Louis charter schools, with 24 percent of students proficient or advanced in English and 15 percent in math.

The school is sponsored by the University of Missouri-St. Louis. It has 360 students in grades 6 to 12. Its first and only senior class will graduate this spring.

