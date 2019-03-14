Kentucky Arts Council executive director is named - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky Arts Council executive director is named

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Secretary Don Parkinson has named an executive director for the Kentucky Arts Council.

He is Chris Cathers, who has been a longtime staff member of the council. He has been interim executive director since September 2017.

Parkinson says Cathers will keep moving the council forward and continue what he has already built.

Cathers was previously the arts council's program branch manager, starting in 2007. His duties included production of the arts council's annual showcase of Kentucky art and artists, The Kentucky Crafted Market. This year's event will be held Friday through Sunday at the Kentucky Horse Park's Alltech Arena in Lexington.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.