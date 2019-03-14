Thunderstorms exit, winds hang around - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Thunderstorms exit, winds hang around

Posted: Updated:
WSIL-TV -

Thunderstorms pushed through early this morning bringing times of heavy rain, lightning, and thunder to most of the viewing area. This line will push through likely by 7 am, but before noon, another line of thunderstorms may develop along the cold front as it pushes through during the mid to late morning hours. Strong winds will continue to be an issue again this morning. Winds will likely be sustained around 20-25 miles per hour with potential gusts up to 50 miles per hour. I expect the strongest winds to arrive just behind the last line of storms, around 11am to 1pm.  

The afternoon hours look dry and sunny, but winds will still be of concern, with gusts still in the 40-50 mph range. Temperatures should also fall this afternoon and evening behind the cold front. 

I'll have an update coming up later this morning at 5am on WSIL-TV. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Thunderstorms exit, winds hang around

    Thunderstorms exit, winds hang around

    Thursday, March 14 2019 4:48 AM EDT2019-03-14 08:48:28 GMT

    Thunderstorms pushed through early this morning bringing times of heavy rain, lightning, and thunder to much of the viewing area. 

    Thunderstorms pushed through early this morning bringing times of heavy rain, lightning, and thunder to much of the viewing area. 

  • Officials with Banterra Bank made a big donation to Franklin County

    Officials with Banterra Bank made a big donation to Franklin County

    Thursday, March 14 2019 12:28 AM EDT2019-03-14 04:28:00 GMT

    WEST FRANKFORT, Ill-- Banterra Bank closed its branch on Main Street in West Frankfort this past Friday. But bank officials are hopeful the building will soon open again to serve the community

    WEST FRANKFORT, Ill-- Banterra Bank closed its branch on Main Street in West Frankfort this past Friday. But bank officials are hopeful the building will soon open again to serve the community

  • Raising taxes? It's possible in Perry County

    Raising taxes? It's possible in Perry County

    Thursday, March 14 2019 12:15 AM EDT2019-03-14 04:15:57 GMT

    DU QUOIN, Ill. -- Perry County could soon see a half-cent tax increase, but Du Quoin leaders and business owners fear it will drive away customers. 

    DU QUOIN, Ill. -- Perry County could soon see a half-cent tax increase, but Du Quoin leaders and business owners fear it will drive away customers. 

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.