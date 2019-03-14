Thunderstorms exit, winds hang around

Thunderstorms pushed through early this morning bringing times of heavy rain, lightning, and thunder to most of the viewing area. This line will push through likely by 7 am, but before noon, another line of thunderstorms may develop along the cold front as it pushes through during the mid to late morning hours. Strong winds will continue to be an issue again this morning. Winds will likely be sustained around 20-25 miles per hour with potential gusts up to 50 miles per hour. I expect the strongest winds to arrive just behind the last line of storms, around 11am to 1pm.

The afternoon hours look dry and sunny, but winds will still be of concern, with gusts still in the 40-50 mph range. Temperatures should also fall this afternoon and evening behind the cold front.

