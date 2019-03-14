Thunderstorms exit, winds hang around

Thunderstorms pushed through early this morning bringing times of heavy rain, lightning, and thunder to much of the viewing area.
Thunderstorms pushed through early this morning bringing times of heavy rain, lightning, and thunder to much of the viewing area.
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill-- Banterra Bank closed its branch on Main Street in West Frankfort this past Friday. But bank officials are hopeful the building will soon open again to serve the community
DU QUOIN, Ill. -- Perry County could soon see a half-cent tax increase, but Du Quoin leaders and business owners fear it will drive away customers.
WSIL-- A new study found the shortage has become particularly difficult in central and southern Illinois. For several people in the community it's becoming alarming.
METROPOLIS, Ill. -- The impacts of flooding across our region are decreasing but Metropolis City Officials are asking businesses and homeowners to leave their sandbags in place.
BENTON, Ill. -- Many parents worry about their child being picked on while at school. Although data shows bullying is actually decreasing, it's still devastating for those who experience it. Local kids are taking advantage of a program, so they can take a stand.
SPILLERTOWN, Ill. -- A Williamson County judge effectively kicked some residents out of Spillertown Wednesday.
NEW YORK (AP) - Facebook says it is aware of outages on its platforms including Facebook, Messenger and Instagram and is working to resolve the issue.
WSIL -- Temperatures Wednesday morning were nearly 20 degrees warmer than yesterday!
WSIL -- With warm and windy conditions in the forecast this week, some southern Illinois communities are issuing burn bans.