City officials: Keep sandbags in place

City officials: Keep sandbags in place

METROPOLIS, Ill. -- The impacts of flooding across our region are decreasing but Metropolis City Officials are asking businesses and homeowners to leave their sandbags in place. 

Properties throughout Metropolis have hundreds and hundreds of sandbags surrounding their property but now that floodwaters are receding what should happen to the sandbag?

Metropolis Police Chief Harry Masse says he can breath a bit easier now that floodwaters have gone down, but he's still concerned about winter weather running downstream. 

"We still have a lot of snow and ice up north and depending on how quick it melts will show how it comes south," Masse said. 

Masse says along with spring showers, it's best to stay prepared and that's why they are asking residents to keep their sandbags put. 

"There is no sense tearing the sandbags down to find out we are going to be right where we were last week and have to rebuild it," Masse said. 

Nearly two weeks ago you couldn't stand in Clyde Wills' backyard because the floodwaters were too deep. 

Although the water is back inside the banks of the creek in his backyard, he says his sandbags aren't going anywhere. 

"It went down pretty quick," Wills said. "It was up against the sandbags pretty high and coming through the cracks of the patio and we were having to pump it out constantly."

Wills has lived off of Carter Drive in Metropolis for 40 years. 

He says for the last couple of weeks the pumps have been running constantly to keep the water out of his basement, but for now it's quiet. 

"Throughout the flood I could hear the pumps running throughout the night and all the noise that they made, but now it's all peaceful and quiet," Wills said. 

Wills says he plans on leaving his 400 sandbags up until late spring. 

"I will probably leave it for awhile since they are up, plus it depends on when I can get some strong, young people to carry them off," Wills said. 

Metropolis officials say that once they feel like the rainy season is over they will ask residents to pile the sandbags at the curb and then city workers will come around two weekends and pick them up. 

News 3 will post those dates once the city releases them. 

