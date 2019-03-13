Officials with Banterra Bank made a big donation to Franklin County

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill-- Banterra Bank closed its branch on Main Street in West Frankfort this past Friday. But bank officials are hopeful the building will soon open again to serve the community

"We came to the city and the mayor of West Frankfort because they're a great partner of ours and we discussed our issues and they had a need for it," said Marla Glodich the branch manager of Banterra Bank in West Frankfort.

She says she's advocating the city hall takes over their vacant building.

"We're really excited for the community to have a beautiful building in the focal point of town," said Glodich.

West Frankfort City Council voted unanimously Wednesday night to accept the donation. West Frankfort mayor Tom Jordan says he's excited for this grand gesture.

"First of all, I thought how wonderful that the bank in our community thinks enough of our home town," said Jordan.

Mayor Jordan says the city has not voted on what the building will be used for. It could possibly be used as a city hall or as a dispatch center for the police station.

Mayor Jordan is already envisioning new uses for the building and its features.

"The clerical staff, and the people make their water payment,they have a drivers window, they have a drop-box where you can put your water payment in," adds Jordan.

Officials with the bank believes this donation is a nice addition to the West Frankfort community.

"Whatever the city decides to put for their offices will be fantastic and it'll be great for the citizens as well because they'll have the opportunity to use it," said Glodich.

The West Frankfort City Council will take up the issue of what to do with the Banterra building in the coming weeks.

Banterra customers won't have to travel far to do their banking There's still a Banterra Bank branch on Oak Street in West Frankfort.