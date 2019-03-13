Court moves to de-annex property out of Spillertown

BENTON, Ill. -- Many parents worry about their child being picked on while at school. Although data shows bullying is actually decreasing, it's still devastating for those who experience it. Local kids are taking advantage of a program, so they can take a stand.
BENTON, Ill. -- Many parents worry about their child being picked on while at school. Although data shows bullying is actually decreasing, it's still devastating for those who experience it. Local kids are taking advantage of a program, so they can take a stand.
SPILLERTOWN, Ill. -- A Williamson County judge effectively kicked some residents out of Spillertown Wednesday.
SPILLERTOWN, Ill. -- A Williamson County judge effectively kicked some residents out of Spillertown Wednesday.
NEW YORK (AP) - Facebook says it is aware of outages on its platforms including Facebook, Messenger and Instagram and is working to resolve the issue.
NEW YORK (AP) - Facebook says it is aware of outages on its platforms including Facebook, Messenger and Instagram and is working to resolve the issue.
WSIL -- Temperatures Wednesday morning were nearly 20 degrees warmer than yesterday!
WSIL -- Temperatures Wednesday morning were nearly 20 degrees warmer than yesterday!
WSIL -- With warm and windy conditions in the forecast this week, some southern Illinois communities are issuing burn bans.
WSIL -- With warm and windy conditions in the forecast this week, some southern Illinois communities are issuing burn bans.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help finding people with outstanding warrants.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help finding people with outstanding warrants.
PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. -- The Hunchback of Notre Dame is a classic production that is coming to life at Pinckenyville High School this week.
PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. -- The Hunchback of Notre Dame is a classic production that is coming to life at Pinckenyville High School this week.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. -- Three weeks from now, voters will head to the polls and those in Spillertown will have the option to have their town dissolved.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. -- Three weeks from now, voters will head to the polls and those in Spillertown will have the option to have their town dissolved.
DU QUOIN, Ill. -- Illinois State Police hopes to hire 500 new employees this year.
DU QUOIN, Ill. -- Illinois State Police hopes to hire 500 new employees this year.
WSIL-- Boaters looking to get on the water might want to keep an eye on the forecast. Two days of strong winds are ahead for southern Illinois.
WSIL-- Boaters looking to get on the water might want to keep an eye on the forecast. Two days of strong winds are ahead for southern Illinois.