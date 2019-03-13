Bill passes to ban abortions based on gender, disability - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Bill passes to ban abortions based on gender, disability

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's Republican-led legislature has given final passage to a bill that would ban abortion for women seeking to end their pregnancies because of the gender, race or disability of the fetus.

Soon after the Senate sent the bill to the state's anti-abortion governor, Republican Matt Bevin, the American Civil Liberties Union said Wednesday it will challenge the measure in court.

The state already is defending three abortion-related laws in federal court.

The bill that cleared the legislature on Wednesday would ban abortions based on the fetus's sex, race, color, national origin - or diagnosis or potential diagnosis of the congenital condition Down syndrome or any other disability. It passed the Senate 32-4.

It's part of an aggressive agenda by GOP-dominated legislatures in Kentucky and several other states to restrict abortion.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.