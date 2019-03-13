Fired Missouri middle school sentenced for child pornography - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A fired Missouri middle school teacher has been sentenced to eight years and a month in federal prison for a child pornography charge.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 26-year-old Brandon Hileman was sentenced Wednesday after entering a guilty plea. Federal prosecutors say Hileman was a new math teacher at Joel E. Barber Junior High School in Lebanon in September 2017 when authorities searched his home and found more than 100 videos depicting child porn.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Nhan Nguyen sought a longer, 10-year sentence, noting that Hileman also was a youth leader at a church and developed a concerning relationship with a teenage girl. Nguyen said Hileman eventually obtained a video of the girl using the restroom, but there was no evidence of inappropriate touching.

