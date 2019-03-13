Teen's murder charged dropped over lack of witnesses - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Teen's murder charged dropped over lack of witnesses

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis prosecutors have dismissed a 2017 murder case against a teenager accused of killing a 13-year-old boy, citing a lack of witness cooperation.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that prosecutors on Feb. 26 dismissed first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges against 16-year-old Ramon White. Jury selection in his trial was scheduled to begin the following day.

White, of Pine Lawn, was 15 when he was accused of killing Anthony Wilson Jr. near a playground behind an apartment building. White was certified in October 2017 to stand trial as an adult.

Police have said that about eight teenagers, all believed to be younger than 16, were present when the gun was fired.

