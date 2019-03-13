Kentucky janitor again found guilty of murdering co-worker

BURLINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky janitor has been convicted a second time of killing a co-worker who prosecutors said discovered he had been falsifying time cards.

The Kentucky attorney general's office said 45-year-old David Wayne Dooley of Burlington was convicted Wednesday of murder and evidence tampering.

Prosecutors said Dooley killed Michelle Mockbee in 2012 after she found he was stealing from Thermo Fisher Scientific in Boone County. The attorney general's office said Dooley worked there as a janitor, and Mockbee was in charge of payroll.

The Kentucky Enquirer reports Dooley maintained his innocence, and defense attorneys argued that prosecutors couldn't prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Dooley committed murder.

Testimony in Dooley's retrial began Feb. 20. He was given a new trial when a judge determined some evidence was withheld from defense attorneys.

