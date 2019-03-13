St. Charles man fatally shoots himself after lengthy chase - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

St. Charles man fatally shoots himself after lengthy chase

NEW FLORENCE, Mo. (AP) - A St. Charles man is dead after reportedly shooting himself at the conclusion of a lengthy police chase that spanned 50 miles and three Missouri counties.

St. Charles police on Tuesday tried to pull over 35-year-old Travis Mackey, who was wanted for aggravated stalking and resisting arrest. A chase began along Interstate 70 through St. Charles, Warren and Montgomery counties.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Department says that when Montgomery County deputies joined the pursuit, Mackey's vehicle struck a patrol car, left the roadway and came to a stop in the median.

The sheriff's department says deputies approaching the vehicle saw Mackey with a handgun in each hand pointed at himself, before shooting himself. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

