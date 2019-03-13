Tobacco 21 bill heads to Illinois Senate after passing House - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Tobacco 21 bill heads to Illinois Senate after passing House

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Legislation is moving forward in the Illinois Legislature that would raise the age to buy tobacco products to 21.

The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports the measure passed the Illinois House on Tuesday on an 82-31 vote. It now goes to the state Senate. The bill includes tobacco products, electronic cigarettes and alternative nicotine products. More than 30 Illinois communities have already enacted Tobacco 21 ordinances, including Arlington Heights, Lake Zurich and Park Ridge.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker's spokeswoman, Jordan Abudayyeh, has said the Democrat "looks forward to reviewing the legislation."

Democratic state Rep. Camille Lilly of Chicago said she is sponsoring the legislation because 95 percent of people who smoke started before the age of 21. The bill earned some opposition because it eliminates penalties for underage possession of cigarettes.

Information from: The State Journal-Register, http://www.sj-r.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.