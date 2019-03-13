Health officials confirm measles case in eastern Missouri

HILLSBORO, Mo. (AP) - Health officials in mid-Missouri are searching for people who may have had contact with a person who has measles.

The state health department said in a news release that the person from Jefferson County caught the measles virus while traveling out of state. The announcement did not say where the person traveled.

The department said it is working with the person to identify potential contacts and to arrange follow up immunizations if necessary.

Measles cases are on the rise nationwide as more parents choose to not vaccinate their children.

State law requires immunizations against measles for children attending public, private, parochial or parish schools unless they have a medical or religious exemption.

The state health department didn't specify if the person in Jefferson County was vaccinated.

