Someone has a winning $50 million lottery ticket in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Lottery officials say someone in the state has won $50 million.

Lottery officials announced a winning Mega Millions ticket was purchased for Tuesday night's drawing.

The winning numbers were 10, 12, 16, 49 and 57, and the Mega Ball was 18.

The name and location of the retailer that sold the winning jackpot ticket will be released within 72 hours, or after the winner has claimed the prize, whichever occurs first.

May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery, said the winner should sign the ticket and keep it in a safe place before claiming the prize at Missouri Lottery headquarters in Jefferson City. She also suggested the winner get professional or legal advice to decide what the best option is for claiming the prize.

