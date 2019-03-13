Appeals court delays order involving St. Louis prosecutor

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Missouri appeals court has delayed an order requiring the St. Louis prosecutor to comply with a grand jury search warrant.

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner had asked Judge Michael Mullen to quash a February search warrant seeking electronic data. Mullen issued an order Tuesday denying the request.

But later Tuesday, the appeals court issued a preliminary order halting execution of the search warrant.

The warrant is part of an investigation into alleged perjury by William Tisaby , hired by Gardner last year to investigate ex-Gov. Eric Greitens. Gardner's office has argued that the search warrant was burdensome and unconstitutionally broad.

Greitens was charged with invasion of privacy in February 2018, alleging he took a semi-nude photo of a woman during a 2015 extramarital affair, without consent.

Charges were eventually dropped, but Greitens resigned in June.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.