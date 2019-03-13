Kentucky could make worst-funded pension plan even worse - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky could make worst-funded pension plan even worse

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers could approve a bill that would make one of the country's worst-funded public pension systems even worse.

House bill 358 would let about 118 quasi-governmental entities leave the struggling pension system without paying what they owe. An analysis by the retirement system said it could cost the beleaguered system as much as $1 billion.

Republican Sen. Chris McDaniel calls it the best of the worst options. He said these agencies can't afford to make increased pension contributions for their employees. Department of Public Health Commissioner Jeffrey Howard said 63 public health departments would have to close over the next two years without changes.

Some retirees are worried the changes would put their financial future in peril by weakening the system.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.