Above average temperatures continue

WSIL -- Temperatures Wednesday morning were nearly 20 degrees warmer than yesterday!
WSIL -- With warm and windy conditions in the forecast this week, some southern Illinois communities are issuing burn bans.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help finding people with outstanding warrants.
PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. -- The Hunchback of Notre Dame is a classic production that is coming to life at Pinckenyville High School this week.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. -- Three weeks from now, voters will head to the polls and those in Spillertown will have the option to have their town dissolved.
DU QUOIN, Ill. -- Illinois State Police hopes to hire 500 new employees this year.
WSIL-- Boaters looking to get on the water might want to keep an eye on the forecast. Two days of strong winds are ahead for southern Illinois.
CHICAGO, Ill. -- Gov. J.B. Pritzker touts his progressive income tax proposal as a way to keep bond rating agencies from downgrading the state's credit.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Community service groups unveil the efforts of a man's public service project, results he never got the chance to see.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- A question on the ballot for Carbondale voters next month asks if they want the city of Carbondale to take over operations for the Carbondale Park District.
