Above average temperatures continue

WSIL -- Temperatures Wednesday morning were nearly 20 degrees warmer than yesterday! Many across the area woke up to temperatures upwards of 50 degrees. The warm air will stick around all day and into Thursday. Thunderstorms are forecast for the evening, beginning in the western half of the viewing area late in the afternoon and pushing east. Expect times of heavy rain, thunder, and lightning with these storms.

Also to be expected, but not exclusively with these storms, are strong winds. Winds should pick up ahead of Wednesday night's thunderstorms. Expect sustained winds as high as 20 mph and gusting higher. The wind threat will continue through Thursday even after the storms have passed. A second round of showers, and potentially thunderstorms, may develop during late morning or early afternoon on Thursday. Behind the last line of rain, we will likely see a clearing sky, but strong winds may remain a threat.

