'Hunchback of Notre Dame' coming to Pinckneyville

PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. -- The Hunchback of Notre Dame is a classic production that is coming to life at Pinckenyville High School this week.

The PCHS Music Makers will take the stage Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The show Friday is sold out already. But you can catch the performances Thursday night at 7 and Saturday afternoon at 2. 

