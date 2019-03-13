Warrant Wednesday: March 13, 2019

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help finding people with outstanding warrants.

Daniel W. Morgan, 47, is wanted for failing to appear for the charge domestic battery causing bodily harm. He is described as 5'10" tall, 180 pounds and last known to be in the West Frankfort area. Morgan's bond is set at $5,000.

Christine M. Whitlock, 48, is wanted for failing to appear for a burglary charge. She is described as 5'6" tall, 138 pounds and last known to be in the Mt. Vernon area. Whitlock's bond is set at $5,000.

Amanda L. Morrison, 31, is wanted for failing to appear for the charge of possession of meth. She is described as 5'10" tall, 220 pounds and last known to be in the Benton area. Morrison's bond is set at $10,000.

Brandy M. Wilkerson, 39, is wanted for failing to appear for the charge of possession of meth. She is described as 5'4" tall, 185 pounds and last known to be in the Benton area. Wilkerson's bond is set at $15,000.

Candace Y. Sneed, 31, is wanted on a petition to revoke probation stemming from an original charge of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. She is described as 5'6" tall, 141 pounds and last known to be in the Sesser area. Sneed's bond is set t $15,000.

Gene A. Tindall, 43, is wanted for failing to appear for a retail theft charge. He is described as 5'11" tall, 142 pounds and last known to be in the Herrin area. Tindall's bond is set at $5,000.

If you see any of these people do not approach or try to apprehend them. Just make note of as many details as you can, then contact your local law enforcement agency.

Franklin County Sheriff's Department - Tip Line: 618-439-9252.

Everyone featured here is innocent until proven guilty.