No foul play suspected after human remains identified - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

No foul play suspected after human remains identified

Posted: Updated:

FULTON, Mo. (AP) - Human remains found in rural Callaway County last month have been identified.

The Boone-Callaway Medical Examiner's Office identified the remains as those of 39-year-old Loy Peters of Fulton.

Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism said Tuesday no foul play is suspected in Peters' death.

An area resident discovered the remains while walking through a wooded area Feb. 24.

The Fulton Sun reports Loy went missing in June 2016 after a mental health crisis and conflict with a family member. No official cause of death was released.

Information from: The Fulton Sun, http://www.fultonsun.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.