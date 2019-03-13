Former Central Bible College campus in Springfield sold

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - The former Central Bible College in Springfield has a new owner.

KYTV reports the campus has been purchased by a South Korean-based Good News Mission, an independent Baptist organization.

The campus has been empty since the college affiliated with the Assemblies of God closed in 2013 after consolidating with Evangel University.

The company hired to sell the property says the new owner paid $2.5 million for the land and buildings.

Seth Ahn, a program manager with Good News Mission, said the organization has about 60 churches in the United States.

Information from: KYTV-TV, http://www.ky3.com

