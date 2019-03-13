Park service seeks public comments on Camp Nelson - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Park service seeks public comments on Camp Nelson

Posted: Updated:

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The National Park Service is seeking public comment as it drafts a document that will help direct the future of Camp Nelson National Monument.

A park service statement says it is preparing a foundation document that will guide decision-making at the Civil War site in central Kentucky that served as a recruiting ground for black soldiers and a refugee camp for their families. The foundation document identifies a location's significance, its core purpose, its resources and values, and the interpretive themes that tell its unique story.

Interest parties can comment during an open house on March 19 at Camp Nelson in Nicholasville or submit them online .

Park officials are encouraging comments on the importance of Camp Nelson, on opportunities for access and on any issues that threaten preservation.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.