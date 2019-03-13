Voters will decide if Spillertown will dissolve

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. -- Three weeks from now, voters will head to the polls and those in Spillertown will have the option to have their town dissolved.
DU QUOIN, Ill. -- Illinois State Police hopes to hire 500 new employees this year.
WSIL-- Boaters looking to get on the water might want to keep an eye on the forecast. Two days of strong winds are ahead for southern Illinois.
CHICAGO, Ill. -- Gov. J.B. Pritzker touts his progressive income tax proposal as a way to keep bond rating agencies from downgrading the state's credit.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Community service groups unveil the efforts of a man's public service project, results he never got the chance to see.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- A question on the ballot for Carbondale voters next month asks if they want the city of Carbondale to take over operations for the Carbondale Park District.
WSIL -- With warm and windy conditions in the forecast this week, some southern Illinois communities are issuing burn bans.
DUQUOIN, Ill. -- In an effort to save the state money, House Bill 1623 would change the vehicle plate requirement from two plates for the front and back to only one plate for the rear of a vehicle.
WSIL -- Temperatures today will be warmer than yesterday by at least a few degrees.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- The Illinois House has approved a bill raising the legal age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21.
