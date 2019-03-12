Hundreds attend visitation for deputy killed in Rockford - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Hundreds attend visitation for deputy killed in Rockford

HUNTLEY, Ill. (AP) - Hundreds passed through a northern Illinois funeral home to pay respects to the family of a sheriff's deputy shot to death while assisting in the serving of an arrest warrant.

Visitation was held in a Huntley funeral home Tuesday for McHenry County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Keltner. He was assisting the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in serving an arrest warrant on 39-year-old Floyd E. Brown, who was staying in a Rockford hotel.

Brown opened fire on police, jumped from a third story window, and shot Keltner in the head with a rifle before fleeing. Brown was taken into custody several hours later.

The street in front of Defriore Funeral Home was closed due to the traffic the visitation attracted.

Keltner's funeral will be held Wednesday at Woodstock North High School in Woodstock.

