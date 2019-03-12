Pritzker meets with credit rating agencies

CHICAGO, Ill. -- Gov. J.B. Pritzker touts his progressive income tax proposal as a way to keep bond rating agencies from downgrading the state's credit.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Community service groups unveil the efforts of a man's public service project, results he never got the chance to see.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- A question on the ballot for Carbondale voters next month asks if they want the city of Carbondale to take over operations for the Carbondale Park District.
WSIL -- With warm and windy conditions in the forecast this week, some southern Illinois communities are issuing burn bans.
DUQUOIN, Ill. -- In an effort to save the state money, House Bill 1623 would change the vehicle plate requirement from two plates for the front and back to only one plate for the rear of a vehicle.
WSIL -- Temperatures today will be warmer than yesterday by at least a few degrees.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- The Illinois House has approved a bill raising the legal age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21.
CHICAGO (AP) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker has launched an online calculator that he says will let Illinoisans know how his proposed graduated income tax will affect their families.
MASSAC CO., Ill. -- A woman accused of sex crimes against teens while working as an athletic trainer has pleaded guilty.
CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- The Southern Illinois Wellness Expo makes its return to John A. Logan College on Saturday, March 23.
