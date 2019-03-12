Bottle cap bench dedicated to community volunteer

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Community service groups unveil the efforts of a man's public service project, results he never got the chance to see.

Dick Bradley organized a plastic bottle cap collection drive in 2017.

He worked with the Carbondale Lions Club and the Boys and Girls Club of Carbondale on it, gathering 400 pounds of plastic to make a new bench.

He died in August, shortly before Green Tree Plastics finished working on it.

That bench was unveiled Tuesday at Hickory Ridge Golf Course.

"He was always somebody who liked to do his part and I wish that he lived long enough so he could sit here on the other end (of the bench)," widow Ellen Bradley said.

The plastic caps were collected over more than six months.

Volunteers from the Boys and Girls clubs sorted out the usable plastic, and sent it to Green Tree Plastics to make the bench.