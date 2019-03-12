Missouri panel trims bill on complaints of rape in college

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A panel of Missouri lawmakers has significantly dialed back legislation that backers say is aimed at ensuring those accused of rape and sex-based discrimination in college are treated fairly.

House Judiciary Committee members on Tuesday stripped down the bill following pushback from universities and victims-rights advocates. Critics have raised concerns that the measure could have a chilling effect and mean fewer victims report abuse.

At issue is how colleges and universities handle complaints of rape, sexual harassment and other sex-based discrimination.

The original House proposal would have allowed complainants to be sued for filing false complaints. The House Judiciary Committee removed that provision. They also cut a provision that have would have allowed students who have been previously disciplined to appeal.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.