Missouri panel trims bill on complaints of rape in college - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri panel trims bill on complaints of rape in college

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A panel of Missouri lawmakers has significantly dialed back legislation that backers say is aimed at ensuring those accused of rape and sex-based discrimination in college are treated fairly.

House Judiciary Committee members on Tuesday stripped down the bill following pushback from universities and victims-rights advocates. Critics have raised concerns that the measure could have a chilling effect and mean fewer victims report abuse.

At issue is how colleges and universities handle complaints of rape, sexual harassment and other sex-based discrimination.

The original House proposal would have allowed complainants to be sued for filing false complaints. The House Judiciary Committee removed that provision. They also cut a provision that have would have allowed students who have been previously disciplined to appeal.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.