Trump seeks $75.3M for work on new Great Lakes shipping lock - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Trump seeks $75.3M for work on new Great Lakes shipping lock

Posted: Updated:

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (AP) - President Donald Trump's newly released budget calls for spending $75.3 million toward construction of a new Great Lakes shipping lock in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

The Soo Locks on the St. Marys River raise and lower vessels between Lakes Superior and Huron. Only one lock is large enough to accommodate the biggest freighters that haul iron ore and other bulk cargo.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is proposing a second full-size lock for the complex at Sault Ste. Marie. It would cost about $1 billion.

Officials say the proposed 2020 funding would pay to begin construction of upstream approach walls, continue design of the lock chamber and finish upstream channel deepening.

Lt. Col. Greg Turner says it would keep the project on track for completion in seven to 10 years.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.