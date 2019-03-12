Need a new job? Illinois State Police is hiring

DU QUOIN, Ill. -- Illinois State Police is making a big push to hire and train more troopers.

Currently statewide, ISP is down 500 employees.

The merit board is accepting applications until May 31 for a new cadet class and hope to start filling empty positions. Applicants must be 21, without a criminal history, and be able to pass both a physical and written test.

Sergeant Joey Watson says an Illinois State Police workshop is planned for later this month at Rend Lake College.

"This is going to be their opportunity to talk to a recruiter face-to-face. They are going to get a chance to ask questions and better understand what the state police requires and how to apply," said Sgt. Watson.

The workshop is at 11:15 a.m. Friday, March 29. Sergeant Watson says applicants don't need a background in law enforcement.

For more information, click here.