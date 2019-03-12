Police voice concern about license plate bill

DU QUOIN, Ill. -- In an effort to save the state money, House Bill 1623 would change the vehicle plate requirement from two plates for the front and back to only one plate for the rear of a vehicle.

Nineteen states have already passed similar bills doing away with the front plates, but those in law enforcement oppose the idea.

Du Quoin Police Chief Leslie Vancil says changing the law would make officers' jobs more difficult.

"I just think it's making it harder for us. It's taking one more tool away that we use on a daily basis to locate vehicles and individuals who have committed crimes or could potentially commit crimes," said Chief Vancil.

According to the bill's sponsor Rep. Allen Skillicorn, Illinois currently spends $3.20 to produce two plates. The change would drop the price to $2.60 for just one plate, saving the state around $800,000 a year.

Chief Vancil explained criminals travel the same way everyone else does on the roads. So when police are looking for a specific one, two plates are better than one.

"They are driving by at 65 or 70 miles per hour, and you were looking for the front plate as they come by you, because if you looked at it going away, it just got away from you too fast. You couldn't see it as well," said Chief Vancil.

Vancil and police organizations throughout the state oppose this new legislation, agreeing they don't need any more restrictions.

The bill isn't very far along yet. It will be heard in a Vehicle & Safety Committee hearing at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.