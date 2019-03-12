Illinois House passes Tobacco 21 bill - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois House passes Tobacco 21 bill

By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- The Illinois House has approved a measure raising the legal age to buy tobacco products to 21.

House Bill 345 passed by a vote of 82-31 Tuesday. It now moves to the Illinois Senate. 

The bill would raise the age from 18 to 21 for anyone purchasing tobacco, electronic cigarettes, or other nicotine products.

A similar bill passed both the Illinois House and Senate in 2018 but was later vetoed by then Governor Bruce Rauner. 

More than 30 Illinois communities have enacted "Tobacco 21" ordinances. 
 

