Pritzker unveils online graduated income-tax calculator

CHICAGO (AP) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker has launched an online calculator that he says will let Illinoisans know how his proposed graduated income tax will affect their families.
WSIL -- With warm and windy conditions in the forecast this week, some southern Illinois communities are issuing burn bans.
MASSAC CO., Ill. -- A woman accused of sex crimes against teens while working as an athletic trainer has pleaded guilty.
WSIL -- Temperatures today will be warmer than yesterday by at least a few degrees.
CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- The Southern Illinois Wellness Expo makes its return to John A. Logan College on Saturday, March 23.
HAMILTON CO., Ill -- A man wanted by authorities in Hamilton County has been arrested. Charles 'Andy' Sage, 32, was arrested in Union County, Kentucky.
ABC NEWS -- Ophthalmologists at Duke University have found that a special type of eye scan can pick up changes indicative of Alzheimer’s disease.
PERRY CO., Ill. -- Sheriff Steve Bareis is concerned about potential layoffs and the condition of the jail following a $2 million dollar drop in state funding over the past five years.
CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- A Carterville business continues to operate after a car plowed through the front window.
WSIL -- A new bill would change the age children can be left home alone in Illinois.
