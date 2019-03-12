Burn bans issued ahead of windy weather - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Burn bans issued ahead of windy weather

By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
WSIL -- With warm and windy conditions in the forecast this week, some southern Illinois communities are issuing burn bans. 

Franklin County 

City of West Frankfort, Denning and Frankfort Townships are under a burn ban from 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 13 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 15. This means no burning of any kind during the listed time period. 

Zeigler Fire Department has issued a "No Burning Order" beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 13 through 6 p.m. Friday, March 15. Anyone who violates the order may face citations or service fees. 
 

