Burn bans issued ahead of windy weather

WSIL -- With warm and windy conditions in the forecast this week, some southern Illinois communities are issuing burn bans.

Franklin County

City of West Frankfort, Denning and Frankfort Townships are under a burn ban from 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 13 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 15. This means no burning of any kind during the listed time period.

Zeigler Fire Department has issued a "No Burning Order" beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 13 through 6 p.m. Friday, March 15. Anyone who violates the order may face citations or service fees.

