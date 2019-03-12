Woman who sought help at house after stabbing identified - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Woman who sought help at house after stabbing identified

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis County police have identified a 23-year-old woman who sought help at a house after being stabbed.

Police on Tuesday said the victim was Brianna Laster.

Police received a call around 3:40 a.m. Monday that a suspicious person was banging on the door of a home near Interstate 70. Officers found Laster, who was seeking help for stab wounds. She died at a hospital.

Prosecutors charged Derrick Sanders Jr. of Jennings with first-degree murder. He is jailed without bond.

Police say Sanders and Laster met the night before. He allegedly stabbed her after a verbal altercation.

