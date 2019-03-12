Former trainer pleads guilty to sexual abuse - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Former trainer pleads guilty to sexual abuse

Posted:

MASSAC CO., Ill. -- A woman accused of sex crimes against teens while working as an athletic trainer has pleaded guilty.

On Tuesday, Felicia Williams-Watson took a plea deal in Massac County.

She pled guilty to two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and in exchange four counts of sexual assault were dropped.
 
Investigators say the assaults happened while Williams-Watson worked for a Kentucky agency contracted to provide athletic trainers for the Massac County School District.

Williams-Watson will serve 48 months probation, pay fines, and is ordered to not work with anyone under the age of 18.
 

