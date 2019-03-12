Former police officer pleads guilty to armed bank robbery - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Former police officer pleads guilty to armed bank robbery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A former Lee's Summit police officer who led officers on a 100 mph pursuit before his arrest pleaded guilty to armed bank robbery.

Federal prosecutors say 35-year-old Richard Hagerty, of Independence, also pleaded guilty Tuesday to brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

Hagerty was a Lee's Summit police officer from 2007 to 2016. Prosecutors say he threated customers and tellers with a gun during a robbery at the Central Bank of the Midwest in Lee's Summit in August 2018. He fled with about $7,000.

Shortly after the robbery, a Lee's Summit police officer tried to stop Hagerty. The pursuit went from Lee's Summit to Grandview in the middle of the day on busy thoroughfares. Hagerty was arrested without resistance once the pursuit ended.

