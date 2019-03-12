Panel to study possibility of Hyperloop system in Missouri - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Panel to study possibility of Hyperloop system in Missouri

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri elected officials and business leaders are teaming up to study the possibility of connecting Kansas City and St. Louis with an ultra-high-speed Hyperloop system.

Republican House Speaker Elijah Haahr announced the formation of the panel Tuesday. He said he wants members to present findings by September.

Hyperloop technology involves a tubular track through which a train-like pod carries passengers at speeds up to 640 mph.

It's not cheap. Some estimates have put the cost at $25 million to $27 million per mile, excluding land acquisition.

Republican Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe will lead the group. Other members include state lawmakers, Economic Development Director Rob Dixon, University of Missouri System President Mun Choi and Andrew Smith of the St. Louis Regional Chamber.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.