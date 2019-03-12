No students injured when car crashes into Kansas City school - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

No students injured when car crashes into Kansas City school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Police say a person who suffered a medical problem crashed into a south Kansas City school.

The crash happened early Thursday at Ruskin High School in the Hickman Mills school district.

The driver and a passenger in the car were taken to a local hospital. The two were not associated with the school.

The Kansas City Star reports district spokeswoman Marissa Cleaver-Wamble says no students were inside when the car hit the school's gymnasium. No one inside the school was injured.

School went on as usual Tuesday.

Cleaver-Wamble says the crash apparently didn't cause any structural damage to the building.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

